Belvoir Road in Redmile, where the planned children's home would be

An appeal has been lodged against refusal of planning permission for a new children’s care home in the Vale of Belvoir.

Esland North Ltd applied to Melton Borough Council to convert a residential house, at The Chestnuts, 12 Belvoir Road, in Redmile, into a home for youngsters aged from eight to 17.

The property is a detached, two-storey, four-bedroom dwelling and the applicants say it would be ‘a family home for residents who will live and socialise together, akin to a family’ and that ‘care will be provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week with staff running the home through shift work patterns’.

But the plans attracted objections from Barkestone, Plungar and Redmile Parish Council and dozens of residents who said there had been disruption caused in the village by youngsters living at two other children’s homes in Redmile, at Overfields and Evergreen House.

A letter of objection from the parish council highlighted ‘numerous incidents and issues that have impacted negatively on our parishioners’, including late night noise, thefts and vandalism incidents plus a shortage of parking places for residents.

The borough council’s planning committee blocked the scheme, stating in their decision: “In the opinion of the local planning authority the approval of another children's care home in the village of Redmile would result in an unsustainable development, contrary to policies SS3 and C7 of the Melton Local Plan as there are already two other care homes in the village and insufficient services to cater for them.