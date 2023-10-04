Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, launches the T4U shoebox appeal at Sainsbury's

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, launched the Teams4u charity appeal at the town’s Sainsbury’s store, which is acting as a collection point.

Shoeboxes, with toys, hats, scarves and toiletries, can also be dropped off at Morrisons, Tesco and The Fairtrading Post in the town.