Appeal launched to fill shoeboxes for needy children
Melton residents are being urged to fill shoeboxes to send to underprivileged children in Moldova, Bosnia, Romania, Ukraine and Georgia.
By Nick Rennie
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 13:58 BST
Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, launched the Teams4u charity appeal at the town’s Sainsbury’s store, which is acting as a collection point.
Shoeboxes, with toys, hats, scarves and toiletries, can also be dropped off at Morrisons, Tesco and The Fairtrading Post in the town.
Local churches and toddler groups are also involved while two villages are organising coffee mornings for the appeal.