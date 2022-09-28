Anthony's son inspires London Marathon fundraiser for Melton Mencap

Anthony Masters with his son, Harry

Anthony Masters is taking on the gruelling 26 miles in the streets of the capital in aid of Mencap.

His son, Harry, has a rare genetic condition called Phelan-Mcdermind syndrome and he enjoys attending Saturday sessions and the summer scheme at the charity’s Melton centre, on Chapel Street.

Explaining how important the town’s Mencap service is to his son, Anthony said: “It gives Harry a chance to attend a safe secure group where we know he is fully supported to take part in activities and trips out.

"Without financial support these groups would not be able to take place, therefore I would like to try and raise as much as possible to ensure this service can continue to support the local community.”

Anthony has already received sponsorship pledges of more than £1,000 but he would like to double that figure if he can.

Amy Horton, the development co-ordinator for the Melton centre, said of the funraising run: “This is a great opportunity for us, as although we are affiliated with national Mencap we receive no funding from them and must do all our own fundraising.

"So, to be given a slot on such a high-profile stage is great news.

"Like a lot of charities and social care settings we have been hit by the pandemic so this is an opportunity to raise much-needed funds and awareness.”

“It will help us to continue the vital service we provide to children, young people and adults with learning disabilities and their families.”