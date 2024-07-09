Annual MCC match to take place in the Vale of Belvoir

By Nick Rennie
Published 9th Jul 2024, 09:57 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 10:00 BST
The Duchess of Rutland XI and the MCC prepare to do battle at Knipton in the annual fixture back in 2021The Duchess of Rutland XI and the MCC prepare to do battle at Knipton in the annual fixture back in 2021
Spectators are welcome for the annual cricket match between the Duchess of Rutland XI and the MCC at Belvoir Cricket Ground, in Knipton, on Wednesday July 17.

The feature match, which was first played in 2010, is hosted by sports and education charity, the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

The two sides will compete for the Imogen Skirving Memorial Trophy.

A spirit of cricket award will also be presented in memory of Vic Heppenstall, a long-serving former umpire who was affectionately known as ‘Mr Belvoir’ for his devotion to local cricket.

The Duchess’ team, captained by trust chief executive and former Notts player Darren Bicknell, trails the tight series 7-6.

This year the Trust will work with around 4,500 primary and special needs children, introducing them to the game and running countryside education days on the Belvoir Estate.

The match, which is 40 overs per side, starts at 1pm and entry is free.

