Anne enjoys retirement after half-a-century serving Vale villages as a councillor

Anne Dames MBE, a former Mayor of Melton and local councillor for half-a-century

She was first elected as a councillor for Harby, Hose and Clawson Parish Council in 1973 after being approached by the clerk who felt that ‘new blood’ was needed.

Anne finally stepped down from the role before May’s local elections at the age of 91.

She was a member of Melton Borough Council for 24 years, enjoying a year as Mayor in 1989.

And Anne was awarded the highest civic honour of Alderman of Melton borough when she stepped down in 2003.

She was thrilled to be made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list 10 years ago, receiving the honour from Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace.

Little did Anne Dames think that when she and her husband, John, moved from Nottingham to Harby in 1952, that politics would have such an

impact on their lives.

Anne was approached by the parish council as the couple brought up four children and became involved in village life.

During this time, it was obvious to Anne that ‘the voices of the village’ were not being heard, so she stood for a seat on the council in 1973 and won.

She often visited residents in their homes to help them with their problems and, at committee meetings, she always tried to take a balanced view of the proceedings which stood her in good stead when she took over the chair in 1977.

In 1979, Anne decided to stand for election to the Melton Borough Council as an independent, taking her campaign from door to door because she always felt that ‘people should come before politics’.

Anne’s first speech as a borough councillor was an impassioned, studied defence of the Vale of Belvoir against the National Coal Board sinking a new coal mine for which it was anticipated they would make billions of pounds. The application was rejected in 1982.

When Anne proudly became Mayor, with John as her consort, she chose as her adopted charity, Age Concern, which gained a bus, and The Mount School, which received a soft play area.

Her MBE was awarded for her services to local government and the communities of the Vale of Belvoir.

Her daughters, Caroline and Alexandra, looked on with pride as mum shook hands with the Queen.

Anne always paid tribute to the support of John, who was sadly unable to attend the palace ceremony because of illness.

During her time in public life, Anne sat on numerous committees including those representing the cattle market, village hall and East Midlands Tourist Board.

She was a school governor for over 20 years, for which she received Leicestershire County Council’s long service award.

Anne has also enjoyed writing the parish reports for the Harby Journal every month since 1976.

