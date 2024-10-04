Anglers reel in fundraising cash for hospice

Some of the anglers who raised money for Dove Cottage Day Hospice with a charity match at Lakeview Fisheries
Dozens of anglers have raised hundreds of pounds for Dove Cottage Day Hospice with a fundraising match.

It took place on Wednesday thanks to the generosity of Ross, Mark and the team at Lakeview Fishery near Melton Mowbray.

A group of 29 anglers raised just over £750 on a cold, wet and windy day.

Prizes, kindly donated by Lakeview’s tackle shop, were awarded to the top two catches on each of the three lakes, along with first, second and third overall.

Top prize went to Mick West with a total weight of 89lb 2oz.

A combination of entry fees, cake sales, raffle and generous donations on the day all contributed to the total raised.

Community fundraising events such as these play such an important part in raising income for Stathern-based Dove Cottage.

Email the fundraising team on [email protected] for more information if you know of a local group or business who might be willing to organise an event in aid of the hospice.

