Anger after Melton residents told to move their cars at short notice
A Melton man is unhappy that residents in his street have been asked to move their cars at short notice to enable council work teams to repair footpaths.
Johan Stegers said there was nowhere nearby people in Bishop Street can park their vehicles while Leicestershire County Council is carrying out the work this week and he said more notice should have been given.
The road is a narrow residential street off the main Saxby Road.
Mr Stegers said: “We have three disabled bays and at least 20 to 25 cars.
"Where are we supposed to go?”
A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council apologised for any inconvenience, saying: “We’re carrying out footway repairs on Bishop Street between 7.30am and 4pm from tomorrow morning (Thursday).
“We’re not imposing any official restriction from parking, we’re just making a request to residents not to park in the affected areas so we can get as much access as possible to carry out the repairs swiftly and safely.”