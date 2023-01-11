Bishop Street, Melton, with bollards pictured asking residents not to park there while footway repairs are being done this week

Johan Stegers said there was nowhere nearby people in Bishop Street can park their vehicles while Leicestershire County Council is carrying out the work this week and he said more notice should have been given.

The road is a narrow residential street off the main Saxby Road.

Mr Stegers said: “We have three disabled bays and at least 20 to 25 cars.

"Where are we supposed to go?”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council apologised for any inconvenience, saying: “We’re carrying out footway repairs on Bishop Street between 7.30am and 4pm from tomorrow morning (Thursday).