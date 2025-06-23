An inspiring night with Melton borough's community champions and volunteers

By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 09:43 BST
Ellie Lovett, Fi Moszoro and Kat Wojcik from Kick Up The Arts, Meltonplaceholder image
Ellie Lovett, Fi Moszoro and Kat Wojcik from Kick Up The Arts, Melton
Thousands of adults and children across the Melton borough will benefit from donations from this year’s Ragdale Hall Community Chest.

This is the 17th year the Melton Times has partnered with the award-winning Ragdale Hall Spa, which again put up a £10,000 fund to be allocated to charities, community groups, schools and sports club.

It was another moving and inspiring evening when representatives of the beneficiaries attended our annual cheque presentation and reception event at the spa.

Managing director, Hugh Wilson, handed out the cheques. All of these photos were taken by Adam Shaw.

Jonny McGrady picked up a cheque for Melton Community First Respondersplaceholder image
Jonny McGrady picked up a cheque for Melton Community First Responders

Melton Community First Responders were awarded £500 – plus an extra £250 after being voted for by a majority of Ragdale staff – to help renew their nine defibrillators.

Other beneficiaries were:

Melton Town Mohawks Under 8s (£250) for goals, footballs and cones.

The Melton Learning Hub (£300) for materials to help build new community forest school behind bowls club.

Friends of St Mary's Primary School, Meltonplaceholder image
Friends of St Mary's Primary School, Melton

Melton Foxes Football Club (£250) to help buy wheelable 9-a-side goals.

St Francis Catholic Primary School (£250) to help overhaul its library to help encourage more pupils to read.

Kick Up The Arts, Melton (£625) for creative youth sessions aimed at disadvantaged youngsters.

Frisby CofE Primary School (£250) to buy new toys and games for a new outdoor space.

Stuart Maclean and Steph Newman receive a cheque for Melton Foxes Football Clubplaceholder image
Stuart Maclean and Steph Newman receive a cheque for Melton Foxes Football Club

Urban Movement Primary (£600) – to buy six new balance bikes for youngsters with special needs.

Friends of St Mary’s Primary School (£500) – towards the cost of an outdoor classroom.

The Parish Community Hub (£250) – to support the cost of volunteer drivers taking isolated villagers to monthly lunches.

Belvoir Education & Sports Trust (£300) – for new equipment for the basketball coach.

Lucie Larke (centre) picks up cheques for Melton Learning Hub and Helping The Isolatedplaceholder image
Lucie Larke (centre) picks up cheques for Melton Learning Hub and Helping The Isolated

103 The Eye (£300) – for replacement fans to stop radio equipment overheating.

Old Dalby Primary School (£250) – towards the cost of renovations at their forest school.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice (£750) – for the free complementary therapy service for guests.

Melton Vale Sixth Form College (£250) – for outdoor area for special needs students from Birch Wood Special School.

Helping The Isolated (£300) – towards Christmas hampers for elderly plus struggling families.

Melton Prostate Cancer Support Group (£500) – to help with rental charges at their new meeting venue, Gloucester House.

Jamie Theobald receives a cheque on behalf of Melton Town Mowhawks Under 8splaceholder image
Jamie Theobald receives a cheque on behalf of Melton Town Mowhawks Under 8s

Pepper’s - A Safe Place (£405) – to refurbuish their new HQ in Nottingham Street.

Oasis Preschool and Retreat (£500) – to buy pre-school bikes and helmets for the young children.

The Friends of Melton Country Park (£200) – to buy a petrol-driven mini tiller to help them carry out work at the park.

Storehouse foodbank (£750) – to help at a time when donations have dropped in the cost of living crisis but referrals for support have soared.

Great Dalby Primary School (£250) – to help special outdoor play sessions for the children.

Melton Community Allotment (£380) – to pay towards a new water piping system to save members having to make trips with watering cans.

Swallowdale Primary School (£250) – to help with the cost of refurbishing the school’s outdoor classroom.

Shopmobility Melton Mowbray (£250) – towards the cost of fresh advertising boards to spread the word about the service.

Breathing Space (£500) – to help fund specialist bereavement resources and help empower women in the community.

