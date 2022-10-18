The cast of Dracula - The Musical at Melton Theatre

The musical’s plot is relatively faithful to Bram Stoker’s novel, with the mysterious prologue and Charlotte Bromfield’s gorgeously eerie soprano on ‘Over Whitby Bay’ setting a dark, uncanny atmosphere for 120 minutes of intriguing storytelling.

Director Ross Woods has a minimalistic vision. Rather than relying on an excessive set, the narrative is woven into the fabric of characters, including the astute, nine-lifed Jonathan Harker (Jak Beasley) and the sweetheart Nina Murray (Dawn Partridge).

But it’s Ryan Green, as the titular Count, who commands the show.

Ryan Green, as Count Dracula at Melton Theatre

With soaring tenor vocals, sultry femininity and a murderous glare, he offers an alarming, nauseating and intriguing portrait of psychopathy on-par with some of the best TMMTC leads in recent history.

Yet without his impressive supporting cast, from Amy Beale, as the impeccably characterised Von Helsing, to Karen Peters, who captured the light and shade of derangement and vulnerability in Renfield with perfect balance, Green would not have been allowed the space to shine.

Special mention must also go to the three musketeerish trio of Pete Etherington (Jack Seward), John Stewart (Quincy Morris) and Arthur Holmwood (Dean Williams) for providing a comedic edge to cut through the tension where it was needed most.

But an ensemble with such tenacious synergy is only half the show.

Advertisement

Musical Director James Gutteridge and his orchestra executed Frank Wildhorn’s moody and unnerving score with astute ability, whilst stage crew provided revolting amounts of fresh blood to spill across the Melton Theatre stage.

Impressive moments came from the ballads ‘Loving You Keeps Me Alive’ and ‘Life after Life, but it was ‘Deep in the Darkest Night’ that stood out as a message of resilience and hope perfect for TMMTC’s joyous return to the stage after the toughness of the COVID years.

With an ensemble belting at their lung’s capacity, one could only be reminded that theatre is that candle in the crypt and the lantern in the lighthouse, illuminating our community.