Alumni return as part of MV16's anniversary celebrations

Former MV16 students, Archie Hutchinson, Amy Hinsliff Smith and James Rowell, pictured as they returned to inspire current students as part of the college's 10th anniversary celebrations

MV16 was started up following the closure of King Edward VII School by the county council as part of a major reorganisation of education in the borough.

Staff and students have spent the last 12 months celebrating the short history of the college and this culminated in a special event which saw more than 40 former students, ranging from those who left the college in 2012 to those who only finished last year, come back to meet the current intake and share their experiences with them.

The morning began with the alumni introducing themselves to Year 12 students and sharing their A-Level choices, the year they left and their career journey to date.

Kirstie Johnson, head teacher at the college, said: “This was a unique opportunity for the students.

“Community is at the heart of Melton Vale and we are proud of how this continues once students have left.

"We are overwhelmed by the number of former students who wish to keep in touch and work with our current students to enable them to achieve their ambitions.

“It is not unusual for us to connect students at the college with a former student who will mentor and support them with their next steps and applications to university or employment.”

Once the introductions were done, alumni branched out across the college and gave workshops to students who were interested in pursuing a career in their particular specialism.

Talks were given on finance and banking, the creative industries and nursing to name but a few.

For those who are undecided, there was even a talk geared to what the future may hold and additional advice.

Pupils were also able to network with former students in a professional environment and create some great links setting them up for the future.

The opportunity also gave former students the opportunity to catch up and network with each other.

Those who were unable to make this year’s event were so committed that they joined the workshops remotely to share their experiences.

Emma Fletcher was a newly-qualified teacher when she started work at MV16 a decade ago and she has taught sociology there ever since.

On the return of the alumni, she said: “It has been quite an emotional day; inspiring, humbling and nostalgic.

"I am so proud of all the achievements former students have made.

"This is truly the most rewarding part of our jobs and I’m proud to have been part of their journey.”

Natasha Roberts, assistant head teacher at Melton Vale, who leads on careers education at the college, added: “It was a privilege to be able to hear from our alumni as they shared their career journeys and gave wise words of advice to our current students.