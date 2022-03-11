Allegations made as Melton Council discusses new equalities policy

Latest council news EMN-220222-165731001

Councillor Pat Cumbers had accused the leader, Joe Orson, of sharing content in a personal capacity which she considered to be demeaning to women and girls.

Councillor Orson responded by saying her comments were part of a campaign of attacks on him by three members and that he had evidence of another councillor behaving in the way he was accused of acting.

Councillor Rebecca Smith, who had seconded the motion to pass the new charter, felt the dialogue was a childish diversion from what was an important discussion about protecting the rights of residents and council workers.

Melton Borough Council leader Joe Orson EMN-220903-141349001

She told the meeting of full council: “I am so incredibly disappointed and disgusted at the playground things that are going on here right now.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Councillor Elaine Holmes, who commented: “As one of the senior councillors of this council I don’t think I’ve ever heard this thing before.

“This is not the place or the time to be saying these sorts of things and I am very disappointed.”

Other members pointed out that issues of this nature should have been reported to the council’s monitoring officer and not aired in a public meeting.

Councillor Pat Cumbers EMN-220903-141959001

The new charter was approved by members and all councillors will be required to take regular equalities training courses.

Councillor Alison Freer, cabinet portfolio holder for climate, access and engagement, told colleagues: “The scheme covers inequality in a variety of protected characteristics, age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation.

“Ultimately as an authority we want to ensure that the values of fairness, dignity and respect are embedded within the hearts and minds of our workforce, partners and the communities we serve.”

It will provide an environment, she said, where people can challenge language, attitudes and behaviours that go against council principles.

Councillor Rebecca Smith EMN-220903-142009001