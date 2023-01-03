The bus terminal in St Mary's Way, Melton Mowbray

The government has subsidised the scheme in a bid to help people with the ongoing cost of living crisis at a time when winter fuel bills are soaring.

It is also hoped the reduced price, which is available on all routes until March 31, will encourage more to use public transport.

A spokesperson for Centrebus, which operates town routes and many others taking passengers to other parts of Leicestershire, Rutland and Lincolnshire, confirmed: “You can buy your £2 single ticket on board with cash or your contactless card or mobile device.

Centrebus operates Melton Mowbray town bus services

"Day, week and month tickets will still be available to purchase on the bus or via the Centrebus App, but it may be cheaper to purchase a £2 single each time you travel, for the duration of the scheme.”

The £2 single fares can also be claimed on Arriva buses travelling between Melton Mowbray and Leicester.

Anyone who currently pays less than £2 for a bus journey will still pay that lower rate for the duration of the scheme.