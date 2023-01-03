All single bus trips in the Melton area now cost no more than £2
Bus passengers in the Melton area are being urged to take advantage of having all single fares being capped at just £2.
The government has subsidised the scheme in a bid to help people with the ongoing cost of living crisis at a time when winter fuel bills are soaring.
It is also hoped the reduced price, which is available on all routes until March 31, will encourage more to use public transport.
A spokesperson for Centrebus, which operates town routes and many others taking passengers to other parts of Leicestershire, Rutland and Lincolnshire, confirmed: “You can buy your £2 single ticket on board with cash or your contactless card or mobile device.
"Day, week and month tickets will still be available to purchase on the bus or via the Centrebus App, but it may be cheaper to purchase a £2 single each time you travel, for the duration of the scheme.”
The £2 single fares can also be claimed on Arriva buses travelling between Melton Mowbray and Leicester.
Anyone who currently pays less than £2 for a bus journey will still pay that lower rate for the duration of the scheme.
The scheme comes after a year in which Melton passengers were incensed by the axing of the bus route to Nottingham – the loss of the Number 19 service has badly affected people working and studying in the city and enjoying sports and entertainment events there. Centrebus said it was no longer commercially viable without a major increase in council subsidies.