All set for the final Melton vintage craft market of the year
The final Melton vintage craft market of the year takes place in the town centre on Sunday.
By Nick Rennie
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Nov 2022, 9:27am
There will be the usual mix of more than 80 stalls selling craft and vintage items, with the opportunity to pick up some early Christmas presents.
Attendees will also get the chance to view a display of classic cars, jeeps and motorbikes set up around the Market Place.
Other attractions will be live music and dancing throughout the event, with many stallholders dressed in Steampunk-themed clothing.