The popular Melton road race, organised by the town’s Stilton Striders club, takes place on Sunday February 26, starting at 10.30am just outside The Stute at Asfordby Hill.

The seven-mile route is a tough and challenging two-lap course with runners first heading along Welby Road and then turning left down towards the industrial estate before climbing past Welby Church for the first tough uphill section.

At the top, they turn left with a steady downward stretch towards Asfordby Valley before taking on the second challenging hill back up past Asfordby Hill School and turning again onto Welby Lane.

Competitors then start the second loop before finishing outside The Stute.

Striders treasurer, Andy Nicholls, said: “There are plenty of vantage points for spectators to watch the event and the runners always appreciate the great support from the marshals and members of the public cheering them on.”

County highways has approved a temporary road closure along Welby Road and Welby Lane for the start of the race - from 10.20am and expected to last for less than 30 minutes.

Last year’s Stilton 7 race was won by Matt Scarsbrook ,of Badgers RC, in 36mins 46secs with the women’s race won by Rebecca Randell (Shepshed RC) in 43.15. More than 20 different clubs from across the county were represented, including 26 runners from Melton.