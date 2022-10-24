Fireworks light up the sky above Play Close at a previous bonfire and Halloween event

The event is Melton Mowbray Town Estate's annual extravaganza with bundles of family fun and entertainment in the Play Close.

Local families will get the chance to rub shoulders with vampires, ghouls, ghosts and other ghastly apparitions for an evening of fun and amusements crowned by a spectacular fireworks display.

There should be plenty of scary characters milling around the park, adding to the traditional Hallowe’en atmosphere, as they bid for the title of best dressed spook in the popular fancy dress competition.

The first, second and third-placed horrors will all receive prizes for their efforts with judging due to take place at 7.15pm, just before the fireworks start to light up the night sky above Melton.

It all begins at 6pm when revellers are invited into the park, with adults paying £5 each (with cash only being taken) and children aged under 16 being admitted free of charge as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

There will again be a significant bonfire, which will be lit at 6.30pm to keep everyone warm on the night.

Attendees will get the chance to see the costumes being worn by those entering the fancy dress competition as they are judge before the fireworks begin.

Organisers say there will also be traditional fairground amusements set up to keep everyone entertained throughout the event.

Advertisement