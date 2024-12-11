All invited to Mayor's Christmas carols at St Mary's Church
All are welcome to attend the service, which starts at 6.30pm.
Money raised by the event will go to The Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust and Prostaid, the official charities supported by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster.
One of the highlights will be carol singing from pupils at Asfordby Captain’s Close Primary School, Brownlow Primary School, Sherard Primary School, Birch Wood Special School and others.
**The popular annual Christmas Wrapping and Classic Car Meet takes place on Sunday in the Market Place.
It runs from 10am to 3pm and is free to attend.
Those who attend can take advantage of a free festive gift wrapping service from the ‘Melton Elves’ and they will also receive free drink vouchers.
**It is free to park in Melton Council’s long stay car parks tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.