St Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray

The annual Mayor’s Christmas carol service will be held on Thursday evening at St Mary’s Church, in Melton Mowbray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All are welcome to attend the service, which starts at 6.30pm.

Money raised by the event will go to The Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust and Prostaid, the official charities supported by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the highlights will be carol singing from pupils at Asfordby Captain’s Close Primary School, Brownlow Primary School, Sherard Primary School, Birch Wood Special School and others.

**The popular annual Christmas Wrapping and Classic Car Meet takes place on Sunday in the Market Place.

It runs from 10am to 3pm and is free to attend.

Those who attend can take advantage of a free festive gift wrapping service from the ‘Melton Elves’ and they will also receive free drink vouchers.

**It is free to park in Melton Council’s long stay car parks tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.