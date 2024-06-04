All aboard the miniature railway steam trains
Stapleford Miniature Railway Open Weekend runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday with five locos in steam running each day.
The railway is opened up to the public twice a year to the public, by Friends of the Stapleford Miniature Railway, with the second event scheduled over days during the August bank holiday.
Star of the show is 10 ¼” gauge miniature railway but there will also be showman’s engines, fairground organs, stands, exhibits, a bar and lots of food stalls.
Adults pay £5, children under five are charged £3 and dogs are welcome, with an additional small charge for riding the trains.
The event will also feature a fun dog show on both days, from 1.30om to 3.30pm, with a £2 entry fee.
Proceeds from the weekend go to LOROS, the Leicestershire and Rutland hospice charity.