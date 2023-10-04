Alan Barnacle pictured after being named UK gravedigger of the year and (right) Melton's Thorpe Road cemetery where he has dug graves for 16 years

The 58-year-old, who lives at Twyford, was named gravedigger of the year at the annual AGFD Good Funeral Awards.

Alan still digs graves by hand and is in regular demand to prepare plots at Melton’s Thorpe Road cemetery.

After being presented with his award, at a ceremony hosted by former Eastenders actor, Shaun Williamson, Alan told the Melton Times: “I didn’t enter the awards, I was nominated by funeral directors and the general public so I’m honoured to win it.”

He got involved in the industry by helping his father, Derek, who began digging graves in 1956 while living on a smallholding at Hungarton, in Leicestershire.

“My dad lived opposite the church,” said Alan.

“The son of the next door farmer got killed on the farm at the age of 19.

“They asked my dad to dig his grave and that’s how it started.

“He started digging graves at various churches in the area after that.”

Alan doesn’t advertise his services - he relies on word-of-mouth and his reputation ensures he is used regularly by local undertakers.

He said: “I’ve got four gentleman who work for me full time in six different counties and in a 60-mile radius of Melton Mowbray.

“All our graves are dug by hand - we still do it the old fashioned way.”

It is hard physical work and Alan says it takes on average about two-and-a-half hours to dig a grave.

He said it was a rewarding job to be asked to prepare the final resting place for loved ones.

Although many people choose cremations for their funerals plenty still opt for a burial.

Alan added: “We are still busy at churchyards and natural burial grounds and we also bury people in private gardens now as well.”

Alan and wife, Sandra, who is a community nurse in Melton, have three children. He is hoping his son. Matthew, might eventually take over the business.

Melton undertaker, Jenny Barnes, of Richard Barnes Funeral Services, said: “Alan really deserves this award.