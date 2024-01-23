From left, David Bates, owner of The Wheel Inn, cricket commentator Jonathan Agnew, and Romy Fund trustees Gordon Wells and Michael Cooke

Aggers, as he is affectionately known, entertained guests with hilarious stories from his playing days for Leicestershire and England and from inside the Test Match Special commentary box.

He reflected on his life on tour and replayed the famous ‘leg over’ clip with Brian Johnston, which had the whole country in fits of giggles.

Guests enjoyed a sumptuous four-course dinner and learned about the evening’s beneficiary, Melton’s children’s charity, The Romy Fund.

The fund helps children with life limiting conditions and complex needs, buying specialist equipment and making home adaptations, and supports their families in times of hardship.

The dinner was hosted by David and Sarah Bates, the chef at The Wheel Inn, and their family, and raised £640 for the Romy Fund.

The Wheel Inn was named Vale of Belvoir CAMRA branch pub of the year and LuxLife magazine’s Leicestershire country pub in 2023.

David said: “It was great to see local people supporting such a fantastic charity while being entertained by a true legend and supporter of local good causes, Jonathan Agnew.

"The positive feedback regarding the food was amazing, we as a team were proud to have been part of an evening that raised £640 for the Romy Fund."