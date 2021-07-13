Action to be taken against new traveller camp in Melton

Latest council news EMN-210713-084105001

A collection of caravans arrived in the playing field adjacent to Tesco, off Thorpe Road, over the weekend.

Some residents contacted the Melton Times to voice concerns they would lose the field as a local amenity if the camp was allowed to remain for a period of time.

A spokesperson for Melton Borough Council told the Melton Times: “We have become aware that there some caravans on the playing field adjacent to Tesco.

The traveller camp which has set up on a playing field adjacent to Tesco in Melton EMN-210713-090758001