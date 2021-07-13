Action to be taken against new traveller camp in Melton
Action is being taken today (Tuesday) to remove a group of travellers who have set up camp near a Melton supermarket.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 8:44 am
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 9:12 am
A collection of caravans arrived in the playing field adjacent to Tesco, off Thorpe Road, over the weekend.
Some residents contacted the Melton Times to voice concerns they would lose the field as a local amenity if the camp was allowed to remain for a period of time.
A spokesperson for Melton Borough Council told the Melton Times: “We have become aware that there some caravans on the playing field adjacent to Tesco.
“They have been visited by our partner agency for such matters, The Multi Agency Traveller Unit (MATU) who will now be serving the relevant notices to vacate the field.”