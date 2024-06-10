Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Action Melton Youth (AMY) Council are preparing themselves for their first trip out and they need your help.

Action Melton Youth (known as AMY by its members) is a youth-led project built by Access All Areas CIC to help create a voice and opportunities for the young people of Melton and its surrounding areas.

The main driving force of AMY is its council – a creative bunch of young individuals aged from 11 - 23 who meet on a regular basis to discuss areas like housing, opportunities for young people, sexual health and things to do. These individuals all have one aim which is to help the current and next generation of young people. With this in mind, AMY are planning their first day trip out to Sheffield.

This trip is an opportunity for the AMY council to plan, prepare and perform one of their many functions. However, they need your help – to make this trip happen they need all the help they can get from people in the community and surrounding areas. To do this, AMY are holding a fundraiser to collect money to prepare for the trip.

The fundraiser will take the form of a ‘jam jar tombola’ on 29th June from 10am until 4pm in Melton Mowbray marketplace in the town centre. The team are working tirelessly to fill over 50 jam jars with exciting prizes from fidget toys and Lego figures to sweet treats and pamper kits. The funds raised by the tombola will go towards making the trip happen including travel costs and a visit to the Lego café whilst also funding a handful of subsidised spaces for local young people who would not usually have access to an opportunity to travel like this.

A member of the AMY council says, “this trip is the perfect opportunity for young people to experience going to a new place without the hassle of being able to afford it”. Another said, “sometimes all a young person needs is a change of scenery and a friendly face to talk to, to make a day perfect”.