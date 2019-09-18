‘Absolutely adorable’ 15-year-old Staffie needs a new home

Staff at a Wymeswold dog rehoming centre are desperately trying to find a new home for ‘an absolutely adorable’ 15-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier called Lucy.

Since opening in 2012, Dogs Trust Loughborough has rehomed more than 150 Staffies but Lucy would be the oldest.

The Wymeswold-based Dogs Trust Loughborough is looking to rehome this 15-year-old Staffie called Lucy - the oldest Staffie staff have ever had to find a new home for EMN-190918-113045001

She can’t hear as well as when she was a young dog but still enjoys plenty of exercise.

Home manager Celine Di Crocco said: “Lucy is an absolutely adorable, affectionate older lady and although we have looked after old staffies before, she is definitely the oldest.

“It is always sad when dogs come to us having had to leave behind everything they’ve ever known, but older dogs pull at our heart strings even more.

“However, she is a gorgeous, happy girl so we are hoping that we will be waving a fond farewell to her and her new family very soon.”

Lucy, who has found herself at the Wymeswold centre due to a change in her family’s circumstances, is young at heart and still enjoys a game of fetch and heading out on interesting, short walks.

She would be happy to share her home with older teenagers and could potentially live with a cat.

Celine added: “Lucy is hard of hearing but other than that, you wouldn’t know she is 15.

“She is full of fun and although she loves a snooze on a comfy bed, she still enjoys being active.

“We would like her to be the only dog in her new home as she deserves to be the centre of attention.

“She is a very loving lady who loves cuddles, so we are really hoping that it won’t be long before this gorgeous girl finds her perfect home.”

Call 01509 273349 or go to www.dogstrust.org.uk if you are interested in taking her in.