The A606 road closure between Burton Lazars and Melton Mowbray

Galliford Try has been carrying out essential work on utilities associated with the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) at Burton Lazars since January 8 and the road was scheduled to be closed until 8pm on Sunday.

But Leicestershire County Council confirmed this afternoon (Thursday) that the A606 would reopen slightly earlier.

A council spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “The A606 Burton Road will reopen on the afternoon of Sunday January 28.

"We want to thank people for their continued patience and understanding during this essential closure.”

Traffic was diverted on to major routes such as the A1 to get around the closure.

But many drivers of cars and HGVs opted to go on rural back roads to save time, causing disruption in surrounding villages.

County Hall said it had done what it could to reduce impact on local communities.

The spokesperson added: “We’ve worked closely with our contractors Galliford Try to provide an official diversion route and traffic management.

"There’s also been additional support for unofficial local routes which have continued throughout the closure, including the gritting of roads during the recent cold snap as well as temporary speed limit reductions and weight limits.

“We are constructing a major road scheme which will reduce congestion and support growth in the local area, and unfortunately at times, some disruption on existing roads is unavoidable.