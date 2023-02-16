News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV

A606 close to Melton to be closed for 20 nights

Motorists are being warned about the extended overnight closure of one of the main routes in and out of Melton Mowbray.

By Nick Rennie
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 4:34pm
A major road is to be closed for an extended period
A major road is to be closed for an extended period

The A606 will be closed at Potter Hill, on the Nottingham Road, on the outskirts of the town, as far as the Melton Road at Ab Kettleby for 20 nights.

Leicestershire County Council’s highways department has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order, starting from Monday February 20, from 8pm to 6am each night.

Work teams will be carrying out resurfacing work on the carriageway.

MotoristsMeltonMelton MowbrayLeicestershire County Council