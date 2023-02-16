A606 close to Melton to be closed for 20 nights
Motorists are being warned about the extended overnight closure of one of the main routes in and out of Melton Mowbray.
By Nick Rennie
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 4:34pm
The A606 will be closed at Potter Hill, on the Nottingham Road, on the outskirts of the town, as far as the Melton Road at Ab Kettleby for 20 nights.
Leicestershire County Council’s highways department has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order, starting from Monday February 20, from 8pm to 6am each night.
Work teams will be carrying out resurfacing work on the carriageway.