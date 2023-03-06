A1 closed near Melton Mowbray turn-off
The A1 remains closed in both directions near the Melton turn-off following a collision between two lorries this morning (Monday).
By Nick Rennie
55 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 2:40pm
The incident took place at around 10.30am and one of the drivers was taken to hospital.
Lincolnshire Police said: “We received reports of a collision involving two HGVs on the A1 at the junction of the A607 and the Gonerby Moor turning.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The northbound lane is affected and likely to be closed for some time. Please avoid the area if you can.”