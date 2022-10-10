A wonderful night at the Best of Melton Awards 2022
We have been celebrating some really remarkable people across the borough who have achieved great things in business and those who have done outstanding work in the community at the 2022 Best of Melton Awards.
Guests enjoyed a wonderful presentation evening at Brooksby Hall on Friday as they paid tribute to the winners and those who were also nominated for the various categories.
One of the biggest winners this year was the Burton Street business, A Little Less Waste, which scooped an impressive three awards.
Founder of the eco-friendly shop, Lucy Stones, was delighted to receive the accolades for best independent retailer, best new business and business of the year.
A new addition to this year’s awards, which was compered by Matt Biggin, was the Melton Times special recognition award.
First recipient was Paul Jacobs, who recently retired as a PE teacher at John Ferneley College after 32 years.
The after dark award was presented to Black Dragon Games - a store based on Burton Street which encourages tabletop gamers to play into the evening.
Morgan Tilly Burgoyne, of The Melton Clinic, was named apprentice of the year with judges saying she was an inspirational role model during the Covid pandemic.
Best place to eat or drink this year was Hill Top Farm Shop and Cafe, of Melton, while Hollie Houghton, of The Grange Garden Centre, was named business person of the year.
Primary school pupil of the year was seven-year-old Arabella Fisher, of Whissendine Primary School, who was so moved by the plight of people suffering in the war in Ukraine she raised £120 for a charity supporting them by making sweets and selling them to her fellow pupils.
The secondary school pupil of the year was jointly-awarded to Anfisa Denysenko, who moved to Melton with her mum to live with a host family after fleeing the war, and Chloe Young, who impressively attained top nine grades in all of the GCSE subjects she studied at Long Field Spencer Academy.
Anfisa, who is 15, also attends Long Field Spencer Academy and has shown great courage and positivity in embracing life here.
It was a special evening for Anfisa, who was also jointly-awarded the award for child/young person of courage award with Rupert Brooke.
Rupert, a seven-year-old from Eaton, cycled to Paris in memory of his dad raising £42,000 for a children’s bereavement charity. He also raised thousands of pounds for Dove Cottage Hospice by cycling the big hills in the Vale of Belvoir.
The award for community champion, group or project of the year was presented to Peppers - A Safe Place, a community mental health charity offering weekly drop-in sessions for adults in the community.
Winner of contribution to the community was Lisa Taylor, for her work with Melton Matters Wombles.
Customer focus award went to the Melton and District Money Advice Centre, which has supported thousands of people in the Melton area who are struggling to make ends meet.
Phil Smith and the student services department at SMB College Group claimed the employee or team of the year award.
Local hero award was won Dr Saqib Anwar, of The Melton Clinic while the leisure and tourism award went to Gates Garden Centre, of Cold Overton.
Young business entrepreneur was Yolande Chika Offodile, of YCO Active Personal Training.
