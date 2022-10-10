A wonderful night at the Best of Melton Awards 2022

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Customer Focus Award - sponsor Shelagh Core with winners Melton Money Advice Centre with finalists Big Bums and Little Bums and Sophie Elise Beauty Salon and Day Spa

Guests enjoyed a wonderful presentation evening at Brooksby Hall on Friday as they paid tribute to the winners and those who were also nominated for the various categories.

One of the biggest winners this year was the Burton Street business, A Little Less Waste, which scooped an impressive three awards.

Founder of the eco-friendly shop, Lucy Stones, was delighted to receive the accolades for best independent retailer, best new business and business of the year.

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Business of the Year sponsor Natasha Roberts with winner A Little Less Waste

A new addition to this year’s awards, which was compered by Matt Biggin, was the Melton Times special recognition award.

First recipient was Paul Jacobs, who recently retired as a PE teacher at John Ferneley College after 32 years.

The after dark award was presented to Black Dragon Games - a store based on Burton Street which encourages tabletop gamers to play into the evening.

Morgan Tilly Burgoyne, of The Melton Clinic, was named apprentice of the year with judges saying she was an inspirational role model during the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Child/Young Person of Courage winners Anfisa Denysenko and Rupert Brown

Best place to eat or drink this year was Hill Top Farm Shop and Cafe, of Melton, while Hollie Houghton, of The Grange Garden Centre, was named business person of the year.

Primary school pupil of the year was seven-year-old Arabella Fisher, of Whissendine Primary School, who was so moved by the plight of people suffering in the war in Ukraine she raised £120 for a charity supporting them by making sweets and selling them to her fellow pupils.

The secondary school pupil of the year was jointly-awarded to Anfisa Denysenko, who moved to Melton with her mum to live with a host family after fleeing the war, and Chloe Young, who impressively attained top nine grades in all of the GCSE subjects she studied at Long Field Spencer Academy.

Advertisement

Anfisa, who is 15, also attends Long Field Spencer Academy and has shown great courage and positivity in embracing life here.

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Employee/Team of the Year winner Phil Smith with finalists Melton Money Advice Centre, Melton Clinic and Sophie Elise

It was a special evening for Anfisa, who was also jointly-awarded the award for child/young person of courage award with Rupert Brooke.

Rupert, a seven-year-old from Eaton, cycled to Paris in memory of his dad raising £42,000 for a children’s bereavement charity. He also raised thousands of pounds for Dove Cottage Hospice by cycling the big hills in the Vale of Belvoir.

Advertisement

The award for community champion, group or project of the year was presented to Peppers - A Safe Place, a community mental health charity offering weekly drop-in sessions for adults in the community.

Winner of contribution to the community was Lisa Taylor, for her work with Melton Matters Wombles.

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Young Business Entrepreneur winner Yolande Chika Offodile with finalist Daniel bennett

Customer focus award went to the Melton and District Money Advice Centre, which has supported thousands of people in the Melton area who are struggling to make ends meet.

Advertisement

Phil Smith and the student services department at SMB College Group claimed the employee or team of the year award.

Local hero award was won Dr Saqib Anwar, of The Melton Clinic while the leisure and tourism award went to Gates Garden Centre, of Cold Overton.

Young business entrepreneur was Yolande Chika Offodile, of YCO Active Personal Training.

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Leisure and Tourism Award winner Gates Garden Centre with finalists Hill Top Farm, My Melton and There and Back Light Railways

Advertisement

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Health Hero winner - sponsor Stefan Wardle with Dr Saqib Anwar

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Contribution to the Community Award sponsor Melton Building Society with winner Lisa Taylor.

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Secondary Pupil of the Year sponsor Chris Stansfield with joint winners Chloe Young and Anfisa Denysenko