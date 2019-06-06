A woman who transformed her life by losing weight is launching a new Slimming World group in Melton

A Melton slimmer who turned her life around after losing six-and-a-half stone is using her incredible success to launch a whole new career.

Lisa Smith joined a Slimming World group last year and dropped from size 24 to size 12 in under 12 months. Now she is opening her own group in Melton to help people pile off the pounds.

Lisa said: “I have just turned 50 and would like to help others who may need some support.

“Being overweight was stopping me from going out, spending time with my family and grandchildren and doing the everyday things that I wanted to do.

“I can honestly say that Slimming World has completely turned my life around.

“I no longer feel tired, worn out, ashamed, instead I feel energised. I went from sitting on the sofa to completing over 10,000 steps every day.”

Lisa’s Slimming World group starts on June 17 and will be held at Age UK Gloucester House, Norman Way, every Monday at 5.30pm.

To join Lisa’s group either pop along or call her on 07594 336528.

For more information on Slimming World visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.