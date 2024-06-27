Melton and Syston goes to the polls on July 4

Residents across the Melton and Syston area go to the polls in just a week’s time to elect a new MP.

The new constituency was created after boundary changes were agreed and voting survey predictions hint at a close battle between the Conservatives and Labour when votes are cast on July 4.

Alicia Kearns won the Rutland and Melton for the Tories seat back in 2019 with a majority of nearly 27,000 but she is standing for the new Rutland and Stamford constituency this time.

Local candidates – Melton & Syston: Edward Argar (Con), Marilyn Gordon (Ind), Zafran Khan (Lab), Teck Khong (ADF), Andy Konieczko (LibDem), Alastair McQuillan (Green), Pete Morris (Ref), Matt Shouler (Rejoin EU).

Rushcliffe – Ruth Edwards (Con), James Grice (Ref), Lynn Irving (Ind), Richard Mallender (Green), James Naish (Lab), Harbant (Sehra), Greg Webb (LibDem).