A second major Melton road to close next month
There was already concern about delays south of the town caused by the Burton Road closure, between 7am on Monday July 1 and 7pm on Sunday August 25.
And contractors, Galliford Try, have confirmed that Scalford Road will also need to be closed north of Melton in July as the scheme progresses towards a predicted full road opening late next year.
Roundabout two is being constructed on Scalford Road and roundabout six on Burton Road on the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).
The company’s latest newsletter states: “We have two closures scheduled to commence in July 2024.
"The A606 Burton Road and Scalford Road.
"Details of both closures will be distributed over the next coming weeks and available on the project road closure website.”
Leicestershire County Council says it has learned lessons from a previous closure of Burton Road back in January, when there were widespread complaints because of many drivers ignoring diversion signs directing them to use major roads around the roadworks.
Large numbers of motorists and heavy goods drivers instead used unsuitable rural back roads to save time on their journey.
But County Hall insists it has taken steps to ensure more traffic uses proper diversion routes when Burton Road is closed again this month by installing better signage as well as monitoring cameras at Little Dalby to deter HGV usage there.
The NEMMDR will be a single carriageway road, crossing Scalford Road, Melton Spinney Road, the A607 Thorpe Road and the B676 Saxby Road, with six new roundabouts en route.
A southern link may be added at a later date if funding and planning permission can be secured.
In anticipation of the extra expected traffic delays this summer, the contractors say: “On behalf of Galliford Try and Leicestershire County Council we would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience which may be caused during the construction of the scheme and thank you for your continued support and cooperation to date.”
We are awaiting further details of the Scalford Road closure from the county council.
