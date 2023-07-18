Former Melton Methodist minister, the Rev Douglas Dennis, who has died aged 96, pictured in his younger years (left) and more recently

The Rev Douglas Dennis began taking services at the town’s Sage Cross Methodist Church and other local Methodist chapels in the 1990s.

He immersed himself in community life as a member of the Melton Rotary club and serving as a governor at Brownlow Primary School.

Rev Douglas lost his sight in his final years and passed away at Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, on June 30.

Rev Douglas Dennis with his wife, Anne

His son, Martin, said: “His great love in his career was working with soldiers and their families as an army chaplain.

“He retired to Melton when he was 65 and enjoyed his life in the town.

“Since he passed away so many people have said ‘your dad was special to us’.”

Rev Douglas was born in 1927 within sight of West Ham United’s football ground in the east end of London.

The late Rev Douglas Dennis pictured at Sage Cross Methodist Church on his retirement day

His father died when he was 11 from injuries sustained in the First World War.

After leaving school he took a job with Bristol Cables in Woolwich when he recalled cycling there every day during the blackouts of the Second World War and trying to avoid bomb craters in the road.

He did two years National Service with the RAF before deciding to train as a Methodist minister and then joining the army as a chaplain.

Rev Douglas saw service in Libya before joining up with the Paras, where he went through the training with the troops and jumped out of aircraft with them too.

His military service, which led to him being awarded a CBE, also took him to Malaya, Germany and Gibraltar.

He lost his wife, Anne, 10 years ago and the couple had two other children – Allan and Hilary – two grandsons and a great-granddaughter.

Martin added: “Dad was very active in the local Methodist churches in and around Melton and he continued taking services up until about 10 years ago.”

