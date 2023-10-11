Jack Bugg celebrates becoming adult champion at Saturday's Vale Conker Championships PHOTO ADAM SHAW

Almost 150 competitors, ranging from children to grandparents, locked horns on the The Pingle at Long Clawson as a large crowd cheered them on.

Refreshments were served throughout the afternoon and the adjacent Crown and Plough pub did great business during the day.

Winner of the adult contest was Jack Bugg, ahead of runner-up Emily Clark.

A cracking shot at the Vale of Belvoir Conker Championships at Long Clawson

In the keenly-fought junior competition, it was Gracie Bryan celebrating victory with the trophy, with Lola Willett second and Lily Bryan in third position. Lily won the event two years ago.

Organiser Amy Willett told the Melton Times: “The day went really well, obviously the weather was so perfect it brought a lot of people out.

"We had 96 adult entries and 52 children taking part.

"We raised over £1,500 for our village hall, pre school and primary school through staging the championships.”

Organisers and contestants enjoying themselves at Saturday's 39th Vale Conker Championships at Long Clawson

There was plenty for Amy’s family to celebrate on the day as her daughter, Lola, came so close to winning the junior contest.

"Gracie played really well to win Lola has entered every year for the last 10 years and never placed anywhere,” said Amy.

"This is her last year as a junior – she has to enter as an adult next year – so we were really proud.”

Amy added: “There was such a lovely atmosphere all day, everyone really enjoyed themselves and we were so grateful to everyone that came to support.”