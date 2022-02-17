500 drivers caught parking dangerously near county schools
Hundreds of motorists have been fined for parking dangerously near schools across Leicestershire in the last year.
County Hall said 501 penalty notices had been issued to drivers following evidence gathered by its electric camera enforcement cars.
Using automatic number plate recognition technology (ANPR), the cars enabled the issuing of £70 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) to offenders.
Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways, transportation and flooding, said: “As these figures show, we will penalise those who park dangerously or without care for others - we’ve handed out almost two fines for every school day in the last year.”
School keep clear zig zag markings are designed to keep the space outside from parked vehicles so children can be seen more easily when crossing the road.