500 drivers caught parking dangerously near county schools

Councillor Ozzy O'Shea with one of Leicestershire County Council's camera cars which enforce illegal parking offences near schools EMN-220217-093619001

County Hall said 501 penalty notices had been issued to drivers following evidence gathered by its electric camera enforcement cars.

Using automatic number plate recognition technology (ANPR), the cars enabled the issuing of £70 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) to offenders.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways, transportation and flooding, said: “As these figures show, we will penalise those who park dangerously or without care for others - we’ve handed out almost two fines for every school day in the last year.”