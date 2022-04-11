40-year-old celebrates birthday as Melton Town FC mascot
Melton Town FC supporter, Stephen Abbott, celebrated turning 40 by leading his beloved team as the mascot for Saturday’s match at Skegness Town.
By Nick Rennie
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:01 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:20 pm
The birthday boy, dressed in a Town kit, shades and carrying Minions balloons, held hands with skipper Paul Anderson as they emerged from the tunnel before kick-off.
The special treat was arranged by his pals, who he then joined pitchside for drinks.
Skegness won the match 1-0 with a late Jamie Potts finish.