Organisations which have benefited from Melton Building Society's charitable foundation over the last 25 years: clockwise from top left, Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, Melton Community Allotments, Men in Sheds, and Birch Wood Area Special School

The Melton Building Society’s foundation has just clocked up 25 years donating vital funds to support beneficiaries which support local children, elderly people and community activities.

Established in 1998, it helps beneficiaries within a 15-mile radius of each of the building society’s branch offices in Melton Mowbray, Grantham, Oakham, Bourne and Stamford.

Through its fundraising efforts, the foundation has raised over £400,000 to support local charities and community initiatives in and around Melton Mowbray.

The Melton makes an annual contribution to the foundation and its resources are divided between helping community projects and activities.

One of the local groups which has benefited is Melton Community Allotment, which was helped in 2012 when it started out with the aim of bringing people together in a social environment to grow and share fresh produce to help with their mental health and wellbeing.

The group’s chair, Wanda Buffey, thanked the foundation, commenting: “Without your initial support, this project might never have got off the ground and 11 years later, we are looking good.”

Students at Melton’s Birch Wood Area Special School have a minibus thanks to the foundation – they use it to travel to sporting events and extracurricular activities.

Deputy head, Phil Leaney, said: “The minibus becomes a gateway to expanded horizons and community inclusion, enabling the students to explore their passions, discover new talents, and lay the foundation for a more independent and fulfilling future.”

Melton Building Society, which makes an annual contribution to the foundation, says it is committed to continuing to help local people through it.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the charitable foundation,” said Simon Taylor, chief executive at the business, which has its headquarters on Leicester Road in the town.

"Throughout the years, the foundation has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the community.

"We are immensely proud of the £404,000 donated thus far, which is a testament to the generosity and collective efforts of our employees, members, and supporters.”

Martin Reason, chair of trustees at the foundation, expressed his gratitude, saying: “We wish to sincerely thank all the trustees who have played a role in supporting our communities over the years.

"Your efforts have made a lasting impact on individuals and made way for positive change.”

Throughout September, Melton Building Society will be shining a spotlight on some of the incredible charities and initiatives that the Foundation has supported over the years.

Their social media pages will be sharing inspiring stories of how the Foundation has helped to improve lives and build stronger communities.

Simon continued: “As the Foundation enters its 26th year, Melton Building Society remains dedicated to its mission of creating a lasting impact within the communities it serves.

"The Charitable Foundation’s legacy of generosity will continue to uplift and support local charities, organisations and individuals in need, for many more years to come.”

Among the many organisations which have had help from the charitable foundation are Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern, and Rainbow's Childrens Hospice.

In 2018, the foundation provided funds towards a building for the children and young people who attend sessions organised by Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust.

Darren Bicknell, chief executive of Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, emphasised the importance of the foundation’s support, stating: “The support of the foundation is vital in us being able to put activities on in all weathers.”

Another beneficiary is Rutland-based Men in Sheds, a creative and commmunity bonding group.

The foundation’s partnership with the group, which received nearly £5,000, has provided a haven for creativity and companionship, attracting individuals from diverse walks of life to come together and forge lasting connections.

Tony Donovan, executive director of Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland, praised the foundation’s support for his group, commenting: “The kind support of Melton Building Society’s Charitable Foundation has enabled Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland to develop what has become a flourishing project.”

Within the foundation, applicants can also apply for funds through the June Roper Sporting Trust.

Melton-born June Roper MBE, who played and coached tennis and badminton in the area for 68 years, had a long-standing relationship with the Melton Building Society.

She made a generous donation, in her will, to the charitable foundation and a trust was set up in her name.

In line with her wishes, the trust supports charities, non-profit-making organisations, community projects and underprivileged individuals, with a specific focus on sport.

June became Hamilton Tennis Club’s first female club captain and represented the club at many tournaments.

She was an enthusiastic supporter of young tennis players and in 2010 launched a primary school tennis project, run by club coaches, which resulted in 12 local schools receiving free coaching throughout the summer and winter.

