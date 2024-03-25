Members of Belvoir Big Band with Miss Lily Lovejoy at Saturday's 1940s music and dance event at St Mary's Church

The Belvoir Big Band performed alongside popular vintage singer, Miss Lily Lovejoy, at the gig on Saturday evening.

The dance was held to promote the upcoming 1940s Melton Mowbray weekend event, on May 11 and 12, which is taking place in various parts of the town to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The evening consisted mainly of swing music from around the 1940s era but the band also included some 1950s rock ‘n’ roll plus a more contemporary piece to slow the pace down for dancers to enjoy something a little more intimate, with a sax solo performed by band member, Liz Hickton.

The organiser of the event, Lisa Taylor-Ward said: “The event was a great success and the band was fantastic, providing music for the entertainment of everyone who was there.”

Belvoir Big Band secretary, Jon Jayes, commented: “The event was a great evening for the whole band who aimed to provide a diverse programme of music centred around the 1940s.

"There were new members of the band present who had joined us since we last played in Melton in 2022 and with a new singer, Steve Sale, it was a different experience for us to also have a single guest singer in the form of Miss Lily Lovejoy, who is well known in the Melton area.

"She and Steve performed some duets as well as solo songs to great effect.”

The band is a not-for-profit ensemble, formed in 2015 and plays largely at charity and fundraising events. It is on the lookout for new musicians to join them.

Jon added: “We are still looking for an additional tenor sax player, so if anyone is interested in joining us, please contact us through our website.”

The band has several appearances lined up in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire throughout the coming summer.

A full list of all the band’s gigs can be viewed on their website.