Singalong on Sunday founders Barry & Janet Gilchrist and Sue Jenkins, with Anne Todd and John Hall who still attend and were there at the first one in 2010, plus Baptist Minister, Rev Sam Dunn

Social singing sessions in Melton Mowbray have been running now for 15 years and are getting more and more popular.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The milestone anniversary of ‘Singalong on Sunday’ was celebrated with a cake at their latest meeting at the town’s Baptist Church, on Leicester Road.

Two of the original attendees – Anne Todd and John Hall – were at the 15 year celebration meeting, which was also attended by Rev Sam Dunn, minister for Melton Mowbray Baptist Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet Gilchrist and her husband, Barry, started the sessions, with volunteer, Sue Jenkins, to provide somewhere for retired and elderly people to get together.

Janet said: “At the first Singalong, 20 people arrived to find out what it was all about.

"The next month the audience grew to 42 and from then it has gone from strength to strength.

“People come together to join in with songs from the past - old favourites such as The Lambeth Walk, Danny Boy and When You're Smiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some hymns are included along with some favourites, such as Abba Songs and songs from the musicals.

"We just have a good time.

"A variety of musicians perform to make this a lovely afternoon of entertainment, companionship and fun.”

The sessions take place at the Baptist Church on the second Sunday of the month, from 3pm until 4.30pm, all are welcome.

There is no charge and tea, coffee and cakes are served during the interval.

The next session of ‘Singalong on Sunday’ will take place on Sunday November 9.