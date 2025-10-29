15 years of 'Singalong on Sunday' sessions in Melton
The milestone anniversary of ‘Singalong on Sunday’ was celebrated with a cake at their latest meeting at the town’s Baptist Church, on Leicester Road.
Two of the original attendees – Anne Todd and John Hall – were at the 15 year celebration meeting, which was also attended by Rev Sam Dunn, minister for Melton Mowbray Baptist Church.
Janet Gilchrist and her husband, Barry, started the sessions, with volunteer, Sue Jenkins, to provide somewhere for retired and elderly people to get together.
Janet said: “At the first Singalong, 20 people arrived to find out what it was all about.
"The next month the audience grew to 42 and from then it has gone from strength to strength.
“People come together to join in with songs from the past - old favourites such as The Lambeth Walk, Danny Boy and When You're Smiling.
“Some hymns are included along with some favourites, such as Abba Songs and songs from the musicals.
"We just have a good time.
"A variety of musicians perform to make this a lovely afternoon of entertainment, companionship and fun.”
The sessions take place at the Baptist Church on the second Sunday of the month, from 3pm until 4.30pm, all are welcome.
There is no charge and tea, coffee and cakes are served during the interval.
The next session of ‘Singalong on Sunday’ will take place on Sunday November 9.