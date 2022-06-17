100 Ukrainians have now applied to live with Melton families

The welcome desk at East Midlands Airport to help Ukrainian people coming to Leicestershire and other parts of the midlands

Leicestershire County Council confirmed this afternoon (Friday) that 1,000 from the war-torn eastern european nation had now sought visas to live safer lives in the county.

County Hall said around one-third of these applications were to reside with families in Harborough district and about one-tenth wanted to live in the Melton borough.

About 200 Ukrainians applied to live with people in each of Hinckley and Bosworth, Charnwood and North West Leicestershire, the council said.

The Melton Borough Council offices lit up in the colours of the Ukraine flag to show solidarity with the nation's people

The authority has teamed up with district councils, the NHS, police, East Midlands Airport and other partners to provide vital support to the 500 people who have already arrived.

This includes a welcome desk at the airport – which has helped around 200 people the moment they step off a plane – a travel grant to help them settle in, trauma support and help to secure school places.

Following the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, people have offered space in their houses, requiring the council to carry out 1,500 safeguarding checks.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, deputy leader of the council, said: “From the outset, our support for Ukraine has been unwavering.

"People are suffering terrible trauma and the way partners and residents across Leicestershire have pulled together has been heartening – working together to help rebuild lives is the right thing to do.

"Helping people in their early few weeks is fundamental and I’m pleased we’re able to now support people with transport.”

Since the invasion, in February this year, partners have joined forces to provide vital support including accommodation and safeguarding checks, healthcare, education, translation and employment.

The council has also shown solidarity by flying Ukraine’s flag outside County Hall in Glenfield and illuminating the building in blue and yellow.

Click HERE to view Melton Borough Council’s web page dedicated to helping Ukrainians and information for people from that nation who travel here to live with local families.