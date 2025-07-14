Rupert Brooke (10), who is cycling from London to Barcelona

He has already completed a fundraising cycle to Paris in memory of his father and now 10-year-old Rupert Brooke is preparing to pedal all the way to Barcelona.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Brooke was killed in a tragic accident at work just over six years ago, which left Rupert devastated that he would never see his ‘Daddy Pig’ again.

It was Tom who taught Rupert to ride a bike, aged only four, and memories of this have continued to inspire Rupert with his cycling ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three years ago, aged just seven, Rupert became the youngest person to cycle from London to Paris, raising money for the Children’s Bereavement Centre, in Newark.

Rupert Brooke pictured during one of his competitive cycling races

And on Saturday he will taken on an even bigger challenge – cycling over 900 miles from London to Barcelona.

Rupert, who lives with his family in the Vale of Belvoir, will carry all his own gear, and spend two-and-a-half weeks pedalling across England, France, and Spain.

Rupert’s mum, Jess, will ride alongside her son as they cycle an average of 50 miles every day.

She said: “I am unbelievably proud of Rupert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cycling has been a great focus for him since we lost his dad, and each year he gets stronger and stronger.

"He is significantly faster than me up a hill so it could be a challenge for me to keep up.”

When Tom died, Rupert and Jess learned to cope with the help and support of the Children’s Bereavement Centre, who offered advice, counselling and support.

Rupert wants to raise money for the centre so they can help more people like him and his mum.

Rupert said: “Riding my bike is my happy place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love my bike and riding, and the friends around me that I train and race with.

"When I am on my bike all I normally think about is how fast I can go, it can be intense when I am racing because I want to do well.

"I am looking forward to a more relaxing pace on this ride and taking in the views, especially over the Pyranees.”

He’s been training hard for his latest challenge, spurred on by other young cyclists at Ilkeston Cycling Club Youth Academy – Rupert has enjoyed many podium finishes this year.

Go to www.justgiving.com/page/rupertbrooke to sponsor Rupert.