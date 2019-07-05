Pedestrian treated after collision with car in Melton

Have your say

The air ambulance was deployed in Melton yesterday afternoon (Thursday) after a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car.

The incident happened at 3.23pm on Burton Road and was also attended by police officers and a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called by EMAS to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

“The air ambulance attended but it doesn’t appear from reports that the pedestrian’s injuries were either life-changing or life-threatening.

“The road was not closed for any length of time.”