Pedestrian in hospital after lorry incident in Melton town centre

The injured man was taken to hospital by land ambulance but is not believed to be seriously injured.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “We got a call at 12.56pm to a road traffic accident in Sherrard Street involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

“The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“The lorry driver was not injured and the road remains closed.”

A crew from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance was deployed to the scene but the man was able to be transported to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Long traffic tailbacks have built up aroud Melton as a result of the road closure, at the junction of Sherrard Street with Windsor Street, and diversions are in place.