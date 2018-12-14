‘Paw-fect’ festive fair raises thousands for Dogs Trust Loughborough at Wymeswold

Dogs Trust Loughborough staff and their canine companions based at Wymeswold are celebrating after their Christmas Fair raised almost £7,000.

With Santa Paws on hand to celebrate with two-legged and four-legged visitors, plus raffles, tombolas, gift and craft stalls selling perfect Christmas presents and stocking fillers, cake stalls and festive refreshments, it was a ‘paw-fect’ day out for the family and the team were thrilled with the final amount raised on the day.

Hannah Graham, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Loughborough, said: “Thanks to our fantastic supporters we raised £6841.29. On average it costs almost £40 a day to care for each of our beautiful dogs and at any one time we are caring for at least 80 so it is wonderful that so much has been raised. Every penny will be spent on making sure they have everything they need whilst they are with us, and of course over Christmas.

“Without the support of the dog loving public we wouldn’t be able to care for our dogs in the way we do, so we would like to say a huge thank you and wish everyone, and their four-legged friends, a Happy Christmas and a happy and healthy 2019.”