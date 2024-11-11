It’s a costly error that could ruin Christmas 😱

Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson live on Netflix.

Brits tuning in live are being warned not to make a potential £1,000 mistake.

A TV licence is required in many scenarios - make sure you check before watching the fight.

Boxing fans planning to tune in to watch the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight on Netflix this week are being warned not to make a £1,000 mistake. Despite not normally needing a TV licence to watch content on the streaming service - it is required for the bout if you are watching live.

British audiences who are caught watching the fight live without paying the licence fee could be slapped with a massive fine. The rules around when you do or don’t need a TV licence can be confusing in the world of streaming.

Most of us are probably aware that you need to have paid the licence fee to watch live sport on your TV. But does the rule apply for watching the fight on Netflix?

Do you need a TV licence to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson?

Mike Tyson (L) and Jake Paul (R) will fight in a bout live on Netflix. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images | TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The high profile fight is going to be streamed live on Netflix - at no extra cost to subscribers. UK viewers, who are brave enough to stay up late, will be able to watch all of the action as it happens in Texas.

Due to the fight being on Netflix, you might think you don’t have to worry about the TV licence - since you don’t usually need it to watch shows and films on the streaming service. However, if you want to watch the fight live - you will NEED to have paid the licence fee.

On its website, the TV Licensing explains: “You need to be covered by a TV Licence to watch live on streaming services - such as ITVX, Channel 4, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Now, Sky Go, YouTube, Netflix and Freely. You don’t need a TV Licence to watch videos or clips on demand on YouTube.

“But you DO need a TV Licence if you watch TV live on YouTube. An example of this would be watching Sky News live. But it isn’t just live news or sport which needs a licence – it’s any programme which is part of a TV channel, shown or transmitted for everyone to watch at the same time.”

So, if you are staying up to watch Paul vs Tyson live - make sure you have a TV licence. If you are watching it on repeat later in the weekend, for those not staying up, you will be fine without paying the licence fee.

How much could I be fined?

If you are caught watching the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight live on Netflix - or any other of the streaming giant’s live programming - without paying the TV licence, you could be staring down a big fine. On its website TV licensing warns: “You could be prosecuted if we find that you have been watching, recording or downloading programmes illegally.”

The maximum fine for most residents of the United Kingdom is £1,000 - except in Guernsey where it can reach up to £2,000. Which is significantly more than the current licence fee of £169.50 for colour TVs.

Are you planning on watching the Paul vs Tyson fight? Share your thoughts on this trend of internet stars becoming boxers by emailing me: [email protected].