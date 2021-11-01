Passenger killed after four cars collide near Melton

Latest police news EMN-210410-144029001

The victim, who has not yet been named, was a rear seat passenger in a grey Toyota Landcruiser involved in the incident with a grey Volvo XC90, a white Ford flatbed tipper truck and a silver VW Transporter.

Two of the three occupants in the Landcruiser also sustained injuries, which are not believed to be life-hreatening, after the vehicles collided around 4.15pm on Six Hills Lane.

The deceased man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three occupants of the Volvo sustained injuries and were taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, and their injuries are not believed to be serious. No-one else was injured, say police.

Officers are carrying out further enquiries into the incident, which led to the road being closed in both directions, from the junction with Perkins Lane to the junction with Green Hill, until the early hours of this morning.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “There were a number of vehicles travelling along this road yesterday afternoon and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw any of the vehicles beforehand.

“Also, if anyone has video recording equipment installed in their vehicles they are urged to check the footage and contact officers of they captured anything that may assist with the investigation.”