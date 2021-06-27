Passenger dies following collision in Melton town centre

Latest police news EMN-210615-122422001

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, which happened on Friday May 28, and they are appealing for witnesses.

Officers were called at around 12.20pm to the collision, which involved a blue Suzuki Alto which had left the road and collided with a building.

The rear seat passenger in the vehicle was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where she has since sadly passed away.

The driver and front seat passenger were treated for minor injuries at the Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Officers are continuing their investigations to establish the full circumstances of the collision and are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.

Det Con Kasie Carter, of Leicestershire Police, said: “The collision happened at lunchtime in a busy area of the town.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or can recall seeing the vehicle being driven beforehand is asked to make contact.

“Similarly, anyone who has any dashcam footage or CCTV from around the area at the time of the incident is also asked to check this and to get in touch.”