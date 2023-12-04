News you can trust since 1859
Panto stars help with Melton's Christmas lights switch-on

Stars of Melton Mowbray’s festive pantomime were on stage on Friday night to help switch on the town’s Christmas lights.
By matt wadeContributor
Published 4th Dec 2023, 17:21 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 17:21 GMT
Crowds packed into Market Place to cheer Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, as he did the honours, alongside Ady Damon from BBC Radio Leicester.

Special guests were Shannon Whetnall and Coronation Street legend Bruce Jones, who are both performing in this year’s panto – Beauty and the Beast – at Melton Theatre.

Shannon (Beauty) and Bruce, who is known to soap fans as Les Battersby, is joined in the panto by Stuart Earp and Jordan Bateman.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, turns on the Christmas lights on Friday, with guests including panto star ShannonMayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, turns on the Christmas lights on Friday, with guests including panto star Shannon
On a chilly evening in Melton, there was a good turnout for the ceremony, which was the climax to a day of entertainment, including carol concerts by local school students.

The pantomime runs from Thursday December 14 to Monday December 18.

Click HERE to book tickets for Beauty and the Beast at Melton Theatre.

