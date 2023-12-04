Stars of Melton Mowbray’s festive pantomime were on stage on Friday night to help switch on the town’s Christmas lights.

Crowds packed into Market Place to cheer Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, as he did the honours, alongside Ady Damon from BBC Radio Leicester.

Special guests were Shannon Whetnall and Coronation Street legend Bruce Jones, who are both performing in this year’s panto – Beauty and the Beast – at Melton Theatre.

Shannon (Beauty) and Bruce, who is known to soap fans as Les Battersby, is joined in the panto by Stuart Earp and Jordan Bateman.

On a chilly evening in Melton, there was a good turnout for the ceremony, which was the climax to a day of entertainment, including carol concerts by local school students.

The pantomime runs from Thursday December 14 to Monday December 18.