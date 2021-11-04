Overturned lorry blocks A607 east of Melton
The A607 near Croxton Kerrial is closed this morning (Thursday) after a lorry overturned onto the carriageway.
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 11:05 am
The incident happened just south of Denton and emergency services are on the scene with police advising motorists to take alternative routes for now.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The A607 on Denton Hill is currently blocked due to an overturned lorry.
“Thankfully no-one is injured.”
More to follow.