Melton Times readers will be aware that one local issue that has caused concern in Melton in recent weeks has been Natwest’s announcement of its plan to close the Natwest branch in Melton Mowbray later this year.

The branch, in High Street, will cease to trade there from September 29 as part of a nationwide cull of offices due to customers preferring to use online services.

Personal customer transactions at Melton’s NatWest dropped by 57 per cent in the five years to January 2025, the bank says, and 75 per cent of personal customers there chose to use online services or the mobile banking app between February 2024 and January 2025.

While I recognise that banks, like any other business, need to make decisions on a commercial basis, and that this decision is Natwest’s to make, I have already set out to them my concerns at their decision, and that I think they have made the wrong decision.

People’s banking habits may be changing, with more people opting to do their banking online and through an app, but there will always be people who aren’t able to bank online and want to go into a branch, or certain things that any of us may want to do face-to-face.

It is also important to recognise the importance of bank branches as one of the ‘anchors’ of our high streets and town centres that help bring people into town, who then use and support other local shops and businesses in the town centre.

I have called on Natwest bosses to meet with me in Melton Mowbray to discuss the decision they have made, but also, given their decision sadly appears to be final, to get answers from them to a number of important questions that remain, like what steps are they taking to ensure that the fantastic staff in the branch are looked after and given other jobs by Natwest, if they want them?

What analysis they have done of the ability to get to the alternative Natwest branches they mention, such as Grantham or Loughborough, for people reliant on public transport or with mobility issues?

And what consideration have they given to the broader impacts of this branch closure for Melton Mowbray and local businesses?

I do feel that, although decisions on how to structure their business and whether to open or close branches sit with Natwest as a commercial business, big banks should also take into account alongside the purely commercial, the broader responsibility they have to the communities and customers they serve, and will be highlighting this to Natwest’s regional director when we meet.

Melton Mowbray is a fantastic town, with great shops and businesses, and as well as having a proud past, has a fantastic future ahead of it, and I can’t help but feel that Natwest’s decision may seem right to them in the short-term, but may well prove to be a mistake in the longer-term.

Finally, as we look forward to the summer, although Parliament will go into recess in late July, the work doesn’t stop locally, and I hope to see many of you when I’m out and about at community events in Melton and the villages in the coming weeks.