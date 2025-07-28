Councillor Kerry Knight (Reform UK) gives her acceptance speech after being elected to Melton West for Leicestershire County Council

Since taking on the role as Leicestershire County Councillor for Melton West, it now falls on me to honour that faith in my election and give back to people an opportunity for change, a change for the better with an implementation of common sense and honesty, and a desire for the change to work.

It was my promise to Melton West, that by my own moral standards I shall give 100 per cent to the job in hand, moving forward and forward together.

To that end, I now sit as a Reform UK county councillor on seven committees.

I have an excellent ‘helicopter view’ on what is happening. Please let me know how I can help you as a member of the following committees:

Councillor Kerry Knight

Chair on the Adults and Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee - this scrutinises functions of the county council in respect of the Adults and Communities Department. It monitors the activities of the Health and Wellbeing Board aimed at improving the integration of health and social care services. Meetings take place five times a year.

Scrutiny Commission - scrutinises the strategic direction and corporate policies and priorities of the cabinet and the council overall, including the budget and four-year Medium Term Financial Strategy. It oversees and co-ordinates the work of all overview and scrutiny committees

Children and Families Overview and Scrutiny Committee - monitors functions of the county council in respect of Children and Family Services. Checks on performance and activities of the Leicestershire Children and Young People’s Partnership Board, the Local Safeguarding Children Board and any other partnerships associated with children and family services.

Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee - scrutinises county council functions in relation to public health. Monitors the performance of the Health and Wellbeing Board and Health Service functions.

Corporate Governance Committee - responsible for accounts, governance arrangements, financial controls, treasury management and internal and external audit function, as well as issues to do with standards and complaints (including the Members’ Code of Conduct). Meetings take place six times a year.

Development Control Regulatory Board (Planning) - responsible for developments, public rights of way, tree preservation orders, commons registration, minerals and waste.

Leicester, Leicestershire & Rutland Combined Fire Authority - responsible for delivering an efficient fire and rescue service in accordance with various legislative requirements.