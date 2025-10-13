The packed Garden Lounge at the Harboro Hotel during the Melton BID Business Awards

If you’ve never seen my face before, hi I’m Kelly Davies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I spend far too much time on my phone understanding algorithms and doing all sorts of daft things to help highlight the various events and businesses in the Melton Mowbray area.

The most recent project, I have been part of, is the Melton Business Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given I have been working on them since January, it would be incredibly easy to take credit for everything.

Kelly Davies of My Melton

The reality is, that neither myself or James Colclough (the Melton BID manager) did this alone so I want to thank the other heroes who made the night happen.

Firstly, the award sponsors: Melton Borough Council, NFU Mutual and Cobalt Accounts.

Secondly, The Harboro Hotel, in Burton Street.

I fell in love with their Garden Lounge during their New Year’s Eve celebrations and to see them raise the bar for this ceremony was amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirdly, the awards planning committee who worked behind the scenes.

I will leave it up to them to decide if they wish to come out of the shadows or stay anonymous.

All I will say is that the group was more than two people.

Fourthly, the former BID manager Shelagh Core.

If it wasn’t for her entertaining my ideas back in January, or the time she took to give me and James all the paperwork from the former Best Of Melton Awards, there would be no awards.

The most important people are the 900 of you who submitted a nomination.

You made sure we judged the best of the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You showed love to a whopping 127 businesses, some of which I hadn’t even heard of before.

In a time of negativity, it was refreshing to see you tell us what’s great about Melton Mowbray.

What’s next? Something I actually wanted to do in September. The Melton Community Awards.

This ceremony will be celebrating the unsung heroes of the Melton borough.

I look forward to updating you in a future column about the key dates for that event.

Until then, you can follow My Melton on your favourite social media platforms.