'The Great Vale Show is one of those things that brings our communities together and unites us'

During the summer an MPs diary is full of local events and visits, and last weekend I had the great pleasure of performing the official opening of the Great Vale Show in Hose, at the kind invitation of the show's organisers, Jo Towle and Mark Miller.

As we see ever more in the media, and on social media, things which challenge or concern us, or things that divide us, the Great Vale Show is one of those things that brings our local communities together, and that unites us.

The show saw events in the main ring all day, a classic car and tractor display, and stands representing local organisations, businesses, and charities, as well as plenty to eat and drink, and all covered by local community radio station, 103 The Eye.

This is the third Great Vale Show and if the numbers of people who were there on Sunday is anything to go by it was bigger and better than ever.

As well as being a fun event for all the family, the show also sees significant amounts of money raised for local charities, giving them a platform to raise awareness of the causes and to raise funds for them.

Among the charities supported this year were our local Air Ambulance, Melton Mowbray MacMillan Cancer Support, Hose Village Hall, Harby Village Hall, Clawson Scouts, Hose Village School PTA, Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary in Long Clawson, and Alice Greaves' Hope Against Cancer charity, set up by a local lady battling cancer, and who just this past weekend cycled 125 miles to Norfolk to raise money for the charity.

It was a hugely fun, proudly local, event raising money for local charities, with local people of all ages enjoying themselves as a community.

I want to say a huge thank you to Jo, Mark and everyone who helped organise the Show - events like this don't just happen, they rely on people to give their time and energy to volunteer so everyone else can enjoy the day.

It was a great reminder of the strength of our local communities, and the community spirit that drives them, and I for one am already looking forward to next year’s Great Vale Show!

And finally, huge congratulations to all the local students who received their A-Level and GCSE results in recent weeks.

As reported in the Melton Times, our area has seen some fantastic results, and young people who have worked incredibly hard, supported by the hard work and dedication of their teachers and families.

While my own schooldays are a very distant memory, I can still recall the moment I was handed the envelope with my results in it, and the mixture of excitement and nervousness as I opened it.

These exam results mark an important milestone for all those local young people who received them, as they decide on their next steps in life, whether that is to continue in education or to go into employment.

They should all be rightly proud of their achievement.